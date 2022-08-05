The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Trimmed by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $108.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.08. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

