Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Tiga Acquisition Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TINV stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Tiga Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24.

Get Tiga Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiga Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tiga Acquisition by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tiga Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tiga Acquisition by 668.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 76,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 66,680 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 115,223 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 22.0% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 872,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 157,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tiga Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiga Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.