Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Short Interest Update

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,400 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 833,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TIMB. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TIM from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup began coverage on TIM in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of TIM stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. TIM has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $15.61. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. TIM had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $904.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TIM will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0822 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TIM by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TIM by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TIM by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 25,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

