TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TimkenSteel in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TimkenSteel’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

TimkenSteel Price Performance

Shares of TMST opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $804.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.76. TimkenSteel has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.57%. TimkenSteel’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TimkenSteel

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 30.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after buying an additional 865,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,888,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,209,000 after buying an additional 43,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after buying an additional 294,913 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,195,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after buying an additional 118,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth approximately $23,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $66,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,278.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.