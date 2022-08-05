TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TJX. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.50.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average is $62.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $827,082,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,468 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

