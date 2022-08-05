TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Raised to $242.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $225.00 to $242.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

Shares of BLD opened at $207.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $150.71 and a 1-year high of $284.07.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,763,000 after purchasing an additional 516,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,963,000 after purchasing an additional 271,770 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,421,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45,284 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

