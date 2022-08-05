Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TOWTF stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Tower One Wireless has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter.

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

