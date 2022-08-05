Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

TM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Shares of TM opened at $156.66 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $152.14 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.05. The firm has a market cap of $219.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

