TPG Pace Beneficial II (NYSE:YTPG) Shares Up 0.1%

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 847,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 512% from the average daily volume of 138,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial II alerts:

Institutional Trading of TPG Pace Beneficial II

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YTPG. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 294,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 5.5% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 266,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the first quarter worth about $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.