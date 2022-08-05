Traders Buy Large Volume of Global Blood Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 19,993 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,486% compared to the average volume of 436 call options.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GBT opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.83. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Blood Therapeutics

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 802,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,636,000 after purchasing an additional 205,543 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 779,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,910,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

