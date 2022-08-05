Trane Technologies plc Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Trane Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.01 per share.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $154.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $204.23. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

