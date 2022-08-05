Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Insider Daniel E. Owens Sells 1,000 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) insider Daniel E. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $16,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TMCI opened at $19.58 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $31.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 7.56.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $29.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

