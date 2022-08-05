Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,900 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 973,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.0 days.
Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance
Shares of TSRYF stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26.
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile
