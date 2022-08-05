Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,900 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 973,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.0 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

Shares of TSRYF stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyard, Chateau St.

