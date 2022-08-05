Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. 5,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 584,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGI. UBS Group decreased their target price on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

Triumph Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.66.

Insider Activity at Triumph Group

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. One Fin Capital Management LP grew its position in Triumph Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 463,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 241,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 298,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Triumph Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 46,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,096 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

