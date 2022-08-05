Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

