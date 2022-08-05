Truist Financial Lowers SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target to $10.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.06% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYSE:SWI opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.53 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 91.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 96,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 60,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 27,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 42,581 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

