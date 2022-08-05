Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,986,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after acquiring an additional 408,488 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,080,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4,249.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after acquiring an additional 223,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $157.70 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.50.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

