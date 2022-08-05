Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 571.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 114,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 97,473 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 11.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average is $49.19. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.