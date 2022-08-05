Twin Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $293,104,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $161,384,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 756.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,492,000 after purchasing an additional 840,481 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 27,304.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 712,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,396,000 after purchasing an additional 709,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,042.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 737,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,032,000 after purchasing an additional 672,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $93.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.01 and a 200 day moving average of $134.14. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $203.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.