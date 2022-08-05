Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New $637,000 Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1,078.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at PACCAR
In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PACCAR Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $90.88 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.
PACCAR Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 21.45%.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PACCAR (PCAR)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.