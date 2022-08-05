Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,033 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102,237 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie downgraded Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Edward Jones downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC opened at $70.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average of $75.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.