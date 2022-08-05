Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,591,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,835,000 after purchasing an additional 320,233 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Hershey by 583.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,707,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Hershey by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 898,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,934,000 after acquiring an additional 219,385 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Hershey by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 287,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,526,000 after acquiring an additional 203,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $225.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $342.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.26 and a 200-day moving average of $213.28.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,168,331.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,168,331.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 866,588 shares of company stock valued at $191,036,015. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

