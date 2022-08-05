Twin Capital Management Inc. Takes $473,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

NYSE:GPC opened at $149.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.39 and its 200-day moving average is $132.55. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $154.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

