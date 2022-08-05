Twin Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $104.33 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average is $104.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

