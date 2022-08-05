Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stake Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 934,886 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,804 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Twitter were worth $36,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $2,823,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Twitter by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $3,063,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 720,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,493,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 720,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,493,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,060,862.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 531,388 shares of company stock worth $19,862,553 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $41.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $69.81. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. Mizuho reduced their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Twitter to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.85.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

