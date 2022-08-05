Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s previous close.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSE UBER opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 62.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

