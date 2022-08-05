Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $46.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.32% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.