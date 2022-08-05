Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $32.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UBER. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.32% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $241,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

