UBS Group Cuts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $32.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PSTG. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pure Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.71.

Pure Storage Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:PSTG opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

