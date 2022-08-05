UBS Group Raises Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $159.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $157.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $131.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,020 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 156,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

