Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock Price Up 10.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) rose 10.5% on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Udemy traded as high as $13.77 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 6,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 387,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Udemy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

