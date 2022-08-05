Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 20,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 708,220 shares.The stock last traded at $371.91 and had previously closed at $392.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.42.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

