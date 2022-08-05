Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 20,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 708,220 shares.The stock last traded at $371.91 and had previously closed at $392.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.
Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.42.
Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty
In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.