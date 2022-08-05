Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Valero Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Valero Energy by 401.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 377,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,296,000 after acquiring an additional 301,877 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $104.33 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.74.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.