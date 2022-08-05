Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Boosted by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $153.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

