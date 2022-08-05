Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

