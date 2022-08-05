Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Lowered by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $137.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

