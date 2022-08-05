Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $34,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 71.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $231.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.35. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

