Venus Concept (VERO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 12th. Analysts expect Venus Concept to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Venus Concept has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.57%. On average, analysts expect Venus Concept to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Venus Concept Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.
Insider Buying and Selling at Venus Concept
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venus Concept
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Venus Concept by 73.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Venus Concept by 140.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Venus Concept by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $31,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Venus Concept from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.
Venus Concept Company Profile
Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.
