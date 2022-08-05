Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 8.1%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) traded down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.82. 26,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,077,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,317.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

