Vittal Vasista Sells 2,400 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vittal Vasista also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Vittal Vasista sold 4,332 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $130,003.32.

REGENXBIO Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $46.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.33). REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGNX. TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,588,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,656,000 after purchasing an additional 864,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,070,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,078,000 after purchasing an additional 163,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 690.1% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,008,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 880,488 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

