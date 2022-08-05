VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,459 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $14,302,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in VMware by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,998 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 30,272 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

VMware Stock Up 0.1 %

VMW opened at $117.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.26 and its 200-day moving average is $116.53. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470 in the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

