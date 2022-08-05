Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) by 625.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,044 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Volta were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Volta during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Volta during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Volta during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Volta by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Volta during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

VLTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Volta in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Volta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:VLTA opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. Volta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Volta Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

