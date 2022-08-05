Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

VNO opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $756,928,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,443 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 17,658.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 654,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after buying an additional 650,729 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,945,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,453,000 after buying an additional 453,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 88,679.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 446,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after buying an additional 446,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

