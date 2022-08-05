Waters (NYSE:WAT) PT Raised to $348.00 at Robert W. Baird

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WAT. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.14.

NYSE:WAT opened at $334.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.81. Waters has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 12 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,516,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,515,000 after buying an additional 331,610 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waters by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,093,000 after buying an additional 129,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Waters by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,599,000 after buying an additional 127,458 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

