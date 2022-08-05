WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $356.07 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.55.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

