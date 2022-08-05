WCM Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,682 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,079,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,284,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,703,000 after acquiring an additional 643,735 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Credicorp Stock Down 0.4 %

BAP opened at $129.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.45. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $991.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $3.9382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

