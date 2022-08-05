WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 560 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in NICE by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in NICE by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Price Performance

NICE stock opened at $221.34 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $179.13 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.08 and its 200-day moving average is $215.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NICE. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

About NICE

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.