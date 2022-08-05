WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 540,389 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 540,389 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $97.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $200.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.76.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.