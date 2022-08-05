Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.3% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.

NYSE:V opened at $213.47 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $242.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.25 and a 200 day moving average of $210.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

