WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) PT Raised to $114.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $103.85 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.47.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 32,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

